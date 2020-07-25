PPE kits

Personal protective equipment (PPE) safety toolkits are being distributed as part of Jobs Ohio’s “Ohio Safe, Ohio Working” program, launched to support Ohio businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The kit includes 100 disposable 3-ply face coverings, 10 KN95 masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer. Defiance County Economic Development has been handing out the kits. Looking over the kits are Jennifer Nicely, HR manager of Keller Logistics, and Carla Hinkle, Defiance County Economic Development workforce development manager.

