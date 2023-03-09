PAULDING — One year ago officials from Pioneer Lines, a short line railroad company based in Denver, Colo., announced big plans for a transload rail facility in northern Paulding County.
PAULDING — One year ago officials from Pioneer Lines, a short line railroad company based in Denver, Colo., announced big plans for a transload rail facility in northern Paulding County.
But several months later, Pioneer sold to Patriot Rail Company, LLC, based in Jacksonville, Fla., while the transload facility remained on the drawing board.
At an event in Paulding in early March 2022, Pioneer had not specified where it would build the facility, only that the site would be in the northern part of Paulding County which the affected short line rail track (the former Maumee and Western line) traverses.
The proposed transload facility would have had warehousing capabilities, Pioneer officials had noted last year, and would have been able to handle about anything a participating business wanted to ship to any location throughout the country. Some 3,000 feet of new track had been planned at such a facility in Paulding County.
Although those plans have not come to fruition as of today, they are still alive, according to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey.
"It has not gotten off the ground, but we've had discussions about it in the last month," he explained, noting that the company wants to "make sure the numbers are still there to facilitate it (a transload facility). They're just basically starting over with a new group of representatives. It's disappointing that we didn't get to follow through as quick as we hoped, but it's also refreshing to know the group has not abandoned the idea and we're back having the discussions again."
Copsey told The Crescent-News that Patriot Rail plans to convene an event from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on March 20 at the Dark Horse Social Club, 651 Clinton St., in downtown Defiance to meet with locals.
Some officials have been invited, including Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. The Patriot track runs through Defiance and has a rail facility on Harrison Avenue, just west of the downtown.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.