Tool room associate, Gary Pierce, recently retired after 31 years at Edgerton Forge. Pierce’s final day was July 31 and during a celebration, he was presented with a Carhartt coat and cards of congratulations signed by his co-workers. Pierce plans to continue working daily on his farm.
