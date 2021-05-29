The Ohio Cemetery Association recently selected Alex Perez as 2020 Outstanding Employee of the Year.
Perez, the grounds manager at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, was nominated for the award by Mark and Trish Speiser, cemetery owners.
According to the nominating information submitted by the Speisers, Perez has worked at Riverview Memory Gardens since 2014 and has always gone above and beyond when it comes to maintaining the grounds and serving the families of those interred there.
Perez lives in Defiance with his wife, Becky. They have six adult children.
