PAULDING — Looking back at her life, Rosemarie Reinhart, 92, knows exactly what was the most significant thing in her life — her marriage.
Reinhart married her husband, Robert “Bob,” in 1952. The couple were married for 55 years.
“He was in the service, and I followed him to England in 1954,” she said. “We were in England for awhile and then went to Scotland. We came home to Paulding then.”
Reinhart said the first years of her married life were among her happiest.
“It was fun,” she said.
The couple went on to have a full life. They adopted two children — Christopher in 1960 and Kathy in 1963. Robert passed in February 2008.
Reinhart said her children keep in touch.
“My son lives 15 miles a way and my daughter lives in New Haven (Ind.),” she said. “I see my son once a week. I talk to my daughter about once or twice a month.”
When asked about the changes in society overall, Reinhart said she can’t say what has been the biggest change in the last 10 years. However, she said whatever it was, it hasn’t been for the best.
Reinhart said she thinks society really needs to “come back to God” and teachings of compassion and caring.
“I really think it’s a plague (COVID-19) he’s sent,” she said about what’s going on in today’s world.
She said the most valuable lesson she’s learned in her life is to be compassionate and caring. She said that’s something everyone should try to do more.
