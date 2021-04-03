PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) knows career preparation can be expensive. That’s why one of PPEC’s cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information,” aims to uplift the next generation of leaders and help them succeed through the co-op’s Children of Members Scholarship Program.
Local seniors, Eric Thornell of Antwerp High School and Morgan Hefner of Wayne Trace High School, received top honors in the 2021 PPEC scholarship competition, selected by Defiance College judges. Each received a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.
Thornell is very active at Antwerp High School as a dual athlete and member of National Honor Society and student council. Thornell’s efforts to help the medical personnel during the COVID pandemic were recognized by Ohio Congressman Bob Latta for his efforts in 3D printing over 1,000 face shields. Thornell will be majoring in electrical engineering at an undecided college. He is the son of Garett and Amy Thornell of Antwerp. Thornell will go on to represent PPEC in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ statewide scholarship competition, where he will compete for up to $3,800 in additional funds. In total, $41,800 will be awarded between all contestants at the state level.
Hefner is active with the Wayne Trace FFA and her local 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Jesse Hefner and Lindsay Timm of Payne. She will be attending Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute pursuing a degree in agribusiness.
Second-place winners Luke McCullough from Paulding High School and Marcy Balbaugh from Ottawa-Glandorf High School each will receive $800 scholarships. McCullough lives in Paulding with his parents Jim and Julie McCullough. He plans to major in nursing at either the University of Toledo or Indiana University at Fort Wayne. Balbaugh is the daughter of Johnathon and Michelle Balbaugh of Ottawa, and plans to attend The University of Toledo and major in mechanical engineering.
Third-place winners Natalie Bostelman from Wayne Trace High School and Adrienne Kuhlman from Miller City-New Cleveland High School won $600 scholarships. Bostelman is the daughter of Linda and Randy Bostelman of Haviland, and plans to attend the University of Saint Francis majoring in nursing. Kuhlman is the daughter of Eric and Angie Kuhlman of Ottawa. She will attend The University of Toledo or the University of Findlay majoring in pre-medicine/biology.
Wayne Trace High School senior Jacob Stouffer won $600 as PPEC’s at-large winner. Jacob and his parents, David and Kelly Stouffer, reside in Payne. Stouffer plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne majoring in civil engineering.
Scholarship applications typically open each year in December for high school seniors who are children of PPEC members. Interested parents and students can visit ppec.coop/scholarships for more information.
