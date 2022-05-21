PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) here recently donated $13,009 to 10 local charities and community projects through the coop’s Operation Round Up program.
About 75% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, impacting the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.
The most recent donation recipients:
• Antwerp School, $500 for art tablets.
• Fort Jennings Fire Department, $1,300 for 36 extrication gloves.
• Four Presidents Historical Society, $500 for Monroeville (Ind.) Museum print materials.
• Grover Hill Elementary, $1,159 for a bench made of recycled plastic.
• Leipsic Community Center, $1,000 for community meals.
• Paulding ACME baseball, $1,000 to purchase lumber for the clubhouse/dugout.
• Paulding Chamber of Commerce, $1,000 for masonry work and landscape for Herb Monroe Park.
• Paulding County United Way, $500 for the backpack drive.
• Putnam County Habitat for Humanity, $1,000 for repairing two homes in Continental to meet energy efficiency standards.
• Putnam County Special Olympics, $1,000 for state games, uniforms, etc.
• United Way of Putnam County, $800 for Imagination Library books for local kids.
• Putnam County YMCA, $750 for swim classes for second-graders
• Putnam Pet Pals, $500 for the trap, neuter, return (TNR) program for stray cats.
• American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana, $1,500 for home fire relief services (utilized recently for a Paulding County fire in April).
• Van Wert Middle School, $500 for #WhyYouMatter materials.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPECs communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.
Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round.
Those who wish to participate by rounding up their monthly electricity bill can call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year, according to a press release issued by PPEC.
The cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
