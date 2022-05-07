PAULDING — Paulding County’s land reutilization committee (land bank) recently attended an openhouse here to highlight a success in repurposing a property.
Jake Gentz, owner of Jake Places, LLC, recently completed a 1,300 square-foot home at 848 W. Perry St. in Paulding, built on land bank property that was purchased in 2021 through a sealed bid process.
The openhouse was held to show land bank committee members, and local civic leaders, how the property had been improved. County land banks have been formed in recent years to acquire dilapidated or failing properties and repurpose them.
“This is exactly how this process is supposed to work,” stated Tim Copsey, Paulding County’s economic development director. “This property was acquired by the land bank in 2018 for clean-up and rehabilitation. Once the land bank completed that task the property was made available for public bid. Jake won the bid and immediately moved forward with planning to build a new home on the lot. Today is the culmination of the plan ... . The new home owners will be paying new taxes into the community.”
This is the second successful venture for the builder. The first was a 900 square-foot home on Paulding’s Jackson Street.
“The Village of Paulding has been great to work with,” Gentz explained. “We have worked in many places around the area, but the help we received on these projects from Paulding Zoning Inspector Ron Schmidt and other village officials made these projects very easy to work on.”
Land bank committee members Roy Klopfenstein, Mark Holtsberry, Lou Ann Wannemacher, Mike Kauser and Greg White joined Copsey and other local officials in reviewing the home and property.
For more information about Paulding County’s land bank or for current available properties, contact the Paulding County treasurer’s office at 419-399-8280.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.