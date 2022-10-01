PAULDING — Dave Burtch grew up in Paulding and left after high school to join the military, choosing to live in California for many years.
He returned periodically for visits and noticed changes happening in his boyhood village — changes that were not always good. Now he lives in the village and serves on a few economic development boards as well as the village council.
One of the boards is the Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP). According to its website, CoRP’s goal is to “champion the health and vitality of Paulding through the promotion of commerce, culture, historical preservation and celebration.”
“I would come back periodically to visit my family,” said Burtch. “CoRP came from a vision that I developed as I would walk around the village and see all of the decline that happened over the 40 years that I had been gone. I spoke with the chamber (of commerce) leader at the time, Peg Emerson, and she had the same vision. She had been a few places and had seen that there was a lot of decline also.
“The chamber was struggling as a result of no retail downtown and no small business,” Burtch added. “So we put out a call and had a lot of interest from people in town that wanted a pitch in and help.”
What started out as a committee of the chamber became a spin-off, nonprofit organization with its own board.
“CoRP took over the downtown festivals because that fit into our vision — getting people downtown for events — and we started working on revitalization,” said Burtch. “We went to council before I was on council and we proposed a building standards ordinance and they passed it. The ordinance is a set of rules that are a part of building maintenance codes.”
The challenge for the village to enforce the ordinance is in finding a commercial building inspector.
“You have to have that if you want to enforce this legislation,” he added. “We can’t even find one to contract with.”
Seeking new ways of economic advancement, Burtch recently read to village council a letter from Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey that laid out a couple areas for growth:
• development of a TIF agreement with developer Cody Clark for some residential developments on Gasser Road.
• creation of a new position in the village — Paulding village recreation director — for promotion and administration of village recreation areas.
“Paulding Village has some great parks and so do the other villages,” said Burtch. “For example, two softball fields and a baseball field are at Paulding’s Reservoir Park. It doesn’t get utilized much, but it’s well maintained. There’s a large reservoir that’s got fish in it — and I’ve heard the fishing is good. It has a playground, lots of trees and grass, but it doesn’t get much use. I think that a recreation director could just about pay for itself through leagues and tournaments.”
He also pointed out some economic benefits to the reservoir in the park. Supplying the village with drinking water is the major source, but as he pointed out, the capacity of the reservoir is much larger.
“It is the only reservoir in the county,” Burtch indicated. “Right now it just serves Paulding Village but ... Antwerp is at capacity for water and water treatment. They use well water. Payne, too, is at capacity. If those villages want to grow, they have to build a new water treatment plant at a cost of millions of dollars or buy water from us. We have capacity in our water treatment plant, and our reservoir can supply water to the whole county right now. In order to do that it just requires water mains to get the water distributed. It’s a lot cheaper than a water treatment plant.”
Burtch also spoke to the issue of land development.
“The (village’s) CIC (community improvement corporation) also owns property in the industrial park on Gasser Road,” he said. “We have a piece of property ready to be developed. Environmental testing has been done and infrastructure is there — this is commercial property. We own 30 acres and have an option on another 25 ready to be developed. We need a zoning master plan because at some time people will complain about traffic and noise. It would help with growth in the village to forecast sewer, water and infrastructure needs as well as help to get funds/grants for such growth.”
A strategic plan takes time, input from different areas of the village and surrounding townships as well as willingness of individuals to participate, he indicated.
“I have never done a strategic plan on such a scale — a plan that has so many moving parts,” Burtch admitted. “We would have to bring in someone like Maumee Valley Planning (Organization) to help out because of their expertise. Additionally, we need to work together with area CICs. Tim Copsey is working toward having CIC in each village and getting us to work together. We have already collaborated in one all-county CIC. We will have a second meeting soon.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.