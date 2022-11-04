ANTWERP — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office hosted its annual Business and Industry Appreciation Banquet witgh more than 200 guests gathered at Grant’s Catering here.
ANTWERP — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office hosted its annual Business and Industry Appreciation Banquet witgh more than 200 guests gathered at Grant’s Catering here.
Keynote speaker for the evening was Dr. Marty Miller, superintendent of Antwerp Local Schools, who shared his Paulding County upbringing and compared the vast difference in today’s business climate with the climate when he graduated in the early 1980s. Dr. Miller emphasized that climate trumps strategy, noting that the current business climate dictates future decisions for graduates each year.
PCED Office Manager Kristen Schilt presented four new county business videos to market the businesses to the group.
Economic Development Director Tim Copsey introduced PCED board members Larry Manz, president, representing business and industry; Jim States, vice-president, Oakwood Development Corp.; Jeff Mumma, treasurer, Financial Institutions; Sarah Noggle, secretary, OSU Extension; Mike Kauser, township association; Bud Koenig, planning commission; Greg White, mayors association; George Carter, Paulding Community Improvement Corporation; Brett Wagner, at-large member; Ryan Whitaker, at-large member; Don Oberlin, Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation; and Joe Burkard, legal council, but non-voting member.
Copsey shared many statistics in regard to the 2022 business success of Paulding County. And he noted that 10 businesses/entities have been investment members of PCED for 20 years: Arthur Mutual Telephone Company, Paulding County Carnegie Library, Pleasant Valley Golf Course, Insource Technologies, Harrison Township, Tri-County Roofing, H.E.Orr Company, Antwerp Village, Cecil Village Paulding Village.
Additionally, there was $65,302,241 capital investment reported by businesses in the county while 56 county business properties changed hands since 2020.
Also noted was 191.92 new miles of fiber-optic cable installed this year with additional projects being submitted.
Copsey then shared a narrative of how the business climate may change in the future with two 1,000-plus acre “mega” development sites within 20 miles of Paulding County in Defiance and Van Wert counties.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.