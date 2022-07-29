PAULDING — For the first time in years — and perhaps ever — Paulding County’s three community improvement corporations (CIC) have met jointly.
Members of the Antwerp/Payne Paulding County CIC, Oakwood Development Corporation (ODC) and Paulding CIC followed an agenda prepared by Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Director Tim Copsey.
“Since I began in this role it has been a goal to get all three of these powerful entities together to possibly work collaboratively,” noted Copsey of the public/private organizations which promote economic development in their areas. “They all do tremendous things in their own local areas and each are represented on the county economic development board, but beyond those meetings there isn’t any sharing of thoughts or discussion.
“There have been some obstacles in the past, but little by little members have changed, philosophy has changed, and maybe even some old burned bridges have been mended or rebuilt,” he added. “We would like to think our office had a little to do with that, but however it happened, we are excited for this positive meeting and momentum.
Copsey shared at the meeting how the Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development (NORED) group works with area county economic development directors in exchanging ideas as does the Northeast Indiana Regional Growth Partnership.
He also updated the group on a meeting with eight area economic development directors from Steuben, Dekalb, Allen and Adams counties in Indiana along with Williams, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
According to Copsey, the question was posed that if these collaborative meetings can work, why not our three entities working together right here for the overall good of Paulding County? Lively discussion followed about the possibilities, but it was quickly noted that nothing would happen without funding, he noted.
The discussion then turned to the land reutilization committee and Paulding County Area Foundation director being invited to see if there might be further collaboration involved to get projects rolling together. There was also in-depth discussion about establishing fundraising event opportunities to develop seed money, Copsey explained.
A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for the group to meet again in August to review initial thoughts and decide how to develop a collective plan forward.
For more information or questions about any of the CIC groups in the county contact the PCED office at 419-399-8282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.