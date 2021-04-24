PAULDING — Tim Copsey stepped into the position of director of the Paulding County Economic Development Inc., in January 2020. A board member for two years prior, selling Paulding County came naturally for Copsey whose previous career experience was in sales and marketing with Paragon Tempered Glass in Antwerp
According to the 2020 annual report, Paulding County is located in the heart of major consumer, agricultural, and industrial markets; linked by state and federal highways, with an interstate and turnpike nearby, and two metropolitan airports only minutes away. Fifty percent of the nation’s buying force lies within 500 miles.
And everything was going “very, very well” for the county until the coronavirus pandemic shutdown happened. Copsey refers to that slowdown as a “blessing in disguise”. It allowed him the time to build a foundation with those served by his office.
“It gave me the time to reach out to all of those businesses, to reach out individually. I would never have been able to do that as it was,” he explained.
In assessing the aftermath of the unexpected shutdown, Copsey initially saw a “big hurt” for the food industry. People stopped going out to eat because of being laid-off and waiting for the initial unemployment payment. It was a tough time for individuals as well as county businesses.
There were those in the county who saw an obvious need to develop a relief fund to help county businesses stay afloat. Private funds were collected, enough to award grants of $9,700 each to 11 businesses in the first round and another eight in the second round.
A year later, business is back to full-blown operations in Paulding County. And business is growing by leaps and bounds according to Copsey. Business expansion in the last year included North American Stamping, Solid Ground LLC, G-Mart Store, and Mansfield Welding. A substation near Cecil was rebuilt and upgraded by Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative to improve electric reliability.
One business saw a need that came out of the COVID-19 situation and changed operations to meet that need. Spartech’s Paulding plant pivoted operations to have three lines producing plexiglass for sneeze guards and other clear protective barriers. That change also created a need for additional workers.
But with all the good news of business another challenge is presented. A year ago, there was a need for 40-60 workers. The need is now 100-125 workers.
“We can’t find workers,” Copsey notes.
Compounding the manpower issue is a housing shortage. Results of a housing study done in 2020 indicates a shortage of 215 to 310 homes. A drastic increase in the costs of building supplies and a shortage of supplies could hinder new development.
With the high school graduations of 233 county students nearing, Copsey is hopeful for a reprieve in the manpower situation. Copsey said there is some “testing of the waters” for apprentice programs for high school students to help meet the needs for skilled workers. This is a joint effort of the economic development office, county schools, Ohio Means Jobs and Northwest State Community College.
Copsey is optimistic about another new program being developed. Paulding Exempted Village Schools recently purchased the former Parc Lane Training Center building from the county commissioners. It will be converted into an alternative educational setting for students in grades 6-12. In addition, it will provide additional training or education for approximately 30% of local graduates. In partnership with Northwest State, training will be provided in the areas of construction, plumbing and electricity.
“We are #PauldingCountystrong,” Copsey added.
Paulding’s Chamber of Commerce executive director Mikayla Pieper echoed Copsey’s positive outlook.
“It is going really well, really booming,” she noted, adding that there is only one vacancy in the downtown district.
