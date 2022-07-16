PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Board met this week with all board members present.
John Kobee, president of PCED Diamond Investment Member Antwerp Exchange Bank, and former PCED Board chairman, was invited to update the board about the bank. Kobee spoke on current events with the bank branches in Antwerp, Payne and Harlan, Ind., and shared some insight on current banking conditions.
Kobee also shared what it means for the bank to be an active community participant and investment member with the PCED office. The group agreed that this collaboration is beneficial to both parties and all the residents and communities they serve.
PCED Director Tim Copsey updated the board on office business.
He announced that the Small Business Innovation Center, which is a small business incubator office space managed by the PCED office, is at capacity. as the eight finished offices are all being rented.
Discussion with the board followed as there is still room for two additional spaces to be developed. The board agreed to obtain estimates to develop these last two spaces. A determination from the board on how to move forward will take place after estimates are shared.
In another matter, the board was informed that private membership investment into the PCED office is up 13.5% over the 2021 record year. Thirty-one new investment members were added to the roster in 2021.
Copsey asked the board to continue providing investor leads for the office to follow up on as potential opportunities to add even more members in the future.
Discussion took place in regard to the strategic plan for Paulding County. A draft of decided goals was recently presented by the board. Copsey presented possible tracking for reaching those goals to the group.
Following discussion, the board decided upon a forward path that will tie into future director presentations and will be monitored for depth of value in the future.
Copsey shared that it has recently been agreed by all three county community improvement groups in the county (Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County, Paulding Village and Oakwood Village) to collectively meet and share thoughts and ideas.
This has been discussed in the past, but this was the first time it was suggested by the groups themselves, according to Copsey. A near future date will be set for the discussion.
The regular business agenda followed including:
• board consent for Copsey to attend the upcoming annual Ohio Economic Development Summit in Dublin Oct. 4-6.
• a banquet update for the annual event to be held at Grant’s Catering in Antwerp on Nov. 1.
• a financial committee update to discuss the current budget and projections.
• an executive session to discuss future salary and benefit packages for new and existing office employees.
• a reminder that the board will meet again on Sept. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.