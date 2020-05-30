PAULDING — Applications are now available for the Paulding County COVID-19 Crisis Fund grants to assist businesses in Paulding County with relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past month, United Way and the Paulding County Area Foundation have marketed a donation relief fund called the Paulding County Ohio Crisis Fund. The fund was established in cooperation with the Paulding Area Foundation and United Way of Paulding County to assist those businesses in need due to the pandemic. Monies received in this fund will be dispersed through the Paulding County Economic Development Office.
To date, the fund has received more than $7,000. All funds were locally donated with the premise of helping local businesses overcome and survive the statewide shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. In an outreach effort to help as many local businesses as possible, every dollar collected will be dispersed back into the county in the form of grants to Paulding County-based businesses. This is a 100% grant. Repayment of the grant is not expected as a grant is defined as a sum of money given by a government or other organization for a particular purpose.
Any business that has been affected by the Ohio statewide shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic may apply. Applications can be found on the PC Economic Development website www.pced.net under the “Incentive Programs” tab or picked up at the PCED office at 102 E. Perry St., Paulding, Ohio 45879.
All grant applications must be filled in completely and must be returned to the office or postmarked by June 30. Fund disbursement amounts will be based on the final donation amount collected and the number of eligible applicants. The intended purpose of this grant is to help offset mortgage, rent, and/or utility bills.
Questions about the grant application can be directed to Tim Copsey, PCED Director at 419-399-8282 Individuals or businesses can still donate to the relief fund, as there is still time. Send a donation to the Paulding County Area Foundation, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, 45879, and indicate Crisis Fund Donation. Questions on the donation fund can be directed to Lisa McClure at 419-399-8296.
