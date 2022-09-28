Tyler Fleming, 39, Mark Center, appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 22 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Brandon Ruffing, 34, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years and given 11 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending, and ordered to pay $4,000 restitution to the victim. A charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Bidlack, 31, Bryan, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 11.
Troy Rupp, 49, 1571 Westgate Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Jeremy Paige, 38, Payne, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Jay Watson, 55, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and four counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
