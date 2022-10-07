PAULDING – A meeting among all three of Paulding County’s community improvement corporations (CIC) continued last month as the group discuss future collaboration opportunities.
The agenda was shorter this month, but members from the Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC, Oakwood Development Corporation (ODC) and Paulding CIC continued previous discussions and questioned how the function of this group might look in the future.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey shared information from a recent meeting he attended in Columbus. In the meeting, it was noted by Ohio Director of Development Lydia Mahalik, that funding for the commercial brownfield, and residential blight projects, should be distributed before June 2023.
The residential projects identified in multiple villages around the county have been sent out for contract bidding. Commercial brownfield projects, like the Paulding Theatre and Western Auto building in Paulding, and Park Station Bar in Antwerp, await funding allocation from the state before the demolition can be bid.
Also from that meeting, Copsey explained there was discussion about how CIC groups, port authorities and land banks all differ in what they can do, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
Following the meeting, Copsey met with a representative from Knox County, which went through a similar situation of combining entities to require less participating board members and meetings. Copsey will work with Knox County to try to understand best practices if the Paulding County groups were to move forward with further collaboration.
Discussion also followed in regard to feedback from the recent county mayors meeting and development of strategic planning. This is a new concept to many and will take far more discussions, with many individuals in each village, to help make this come to fruition, according to Copsey.
A future meeting date was not set as the group waits for outcome from discussions with Knox County officials.
“Since I began in this role it has been a goal to get all three of these powerful entities together to possibly work collaboratively, stated Copsey. “They all do tremendous things in their own local areas and each are represented on the county economic development board, but beyond those meetings there isn’t any sharing of thoughts or discussion. There have been some obstacles in the past, but little by little members have changed, philosophy has changed and maybe even some old burned bridges have been mended or rebuilt. We would like to think our office had a little to do with that, but however it happened, we are excited for this positive meeting and momentum.
Copsey shared about how the Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development (NORED) group works with area county economic development directors meeting and exchanging; discussed the same about the Northeast Indiana Regional Growth Partnership; then updated the group on a recent meeting with eight area economic development directors from Steuben, Dekalb, Allen and Adams counties in Indiana and Williams, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
It was noted that if these collaborative meetings can work why not our three entities working together right here for the overall good of Paulding County?
Lively discussion followed about possibilities, but it was quickly noted that nothing would happen without funding. The discussion then turned to the land reutilization committee and Paulding County Area Foundation director being invited to see if there might be further collaboration involved to get projects rolling together.
There was also in-depth discussion about establishing fundraising event opportunities to develop seed money.
