PAULDING — The Paulding County Business Advisory Council closed out the first quarter of the year with a meeting here at the OSU Extension Office building at the county fairgrounds.
Representatives from businesses around the county joined representatives from all three county schools and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (WBESC) to update and collaborate with each other on projects.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey — whose office facilitates the meetings — opened the event by discussing updates on workforce challenges around the county.
Updates on employment numbers in the county were shared along with the reveal date of the five county salary and benefits survey that took place recently. The survey results will be made available to any business that participated in the survey.
An update also was provided in regard to the county transportation group, headed by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which recently completed a countywide survey. This group will meet in April to review results and establish next steps to discuss future public transportation in the county.
Another discussion topic was childcare. Copsey noted that some single parents in the county struggle with affordable and available childcare, that would allow them to work.
Presentations were made by Mike Jay of the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) and Jason Bartschy, of the Toledo Port Authority. Both discussed their association with Paulding County and the funding opportunities they can provide to the area businesses looking to build or expand.
WBESC Superintendent Tom Taylor announced that Paulding County will be hosting a teacher boot camp this year.
Up to 20 teachers will be invited to attend the camp to tour area businesses and understand what they do and the evolution that has taken place in area manufacturing.
The hope is for teachers to develop curriculum that might aid students in connecting them with the skills required for local positions, according to Copsey. This event will take place the second week of June with more details to follow.
The county schools each provided updates of programs and events that are taking place at their respective schools, many of which are developing skills and techniques with students to make them employable adults in the future.
Discussion followed in regard to work placement during school, apprenticeship opportunities and upcoming summer help options. The group learned that 19 county businesses toured Vantage Career Center this year.
Paulding County’s economic development office manager, Kristen Schilt, announced dates of upcoming business and industry events that will allow local businesses to interact with students and the overall community.
The annual Career Day Expo will be held at the Paulding County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m.-noon on April 19 for the first time in three years. Area businesses, colleges, armed service representatives and non-profit organizations can set up a display and interact with the junior and senior students from the three county schools as well as anyone from the general public that would like to attend.
Nearly 40 groups already signed up to attend, according to Copsey.
In preparing students for Career Day, Schilt and Copsey are meeting with the county students, sharing booklets that include a brief summary and contact information of all participating PCED investment member businesses and providing senior students with a #pauldingcountystrong t-shirt in their respective school colors. The shirts were donated by NW Ohio Wind.
Business partners were reminded of the opportunity to display and/or present at the Paulding County Fair scheduled for June 11-18. This year the fair will bring back the business and industry building for entities to share information about their business, and display a product that they make, or that their product goes into.
