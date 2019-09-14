Gordon Water Treatment

New Paulding County entrepreneur Dalton Gordon (left) is pictured with Jerry Zielke, director of Paulding County Economic Development Inc. Gordon Water Treatment LLC offers new water treatment systems and servicing for Antwerp and the surrounding 40-mile radius.

CECIL — Paulding County Economic Development welcomed a new business to the county recently: Gordon Water Treatment LLC.

Owner Dalton Gordon began working with water and wastewater treatment in 2008. He was employed as a water technician for 10 years, gaining knowledge and experience in water treatment, softeners, carbon, multimedia filtration, nano-filtration and chemical applications.

Gordon worked on residential water systems as a side business for three years before he decided to make it his full-time job.

In June, Gordon Water Treatment LLC was formed, offering new water treatment systems and servicing for Antwerp and the surrounding 40-mile radius.

Gordon said the company allows him to work in a field he’s passionate about, while staying close to home and getting more time with his family.

Gordon can be contacted on his Facebook page, or by calling 419-506-0680. He also can be found on Angie’s List.

