CECIL — Paulding County Economic Development welcomed a new business to the county recently: Gordon Water Treatment LLC.
Owner Dalton Gordon began working with water and wastewater treatment in 2008. He was employed as a water technician for 10 years, gaining knowledge and experience in water treatment, softeners, carbon, multimedia filtration, nano-filtration and chemical applications.
Gordon worked on residential water systems as a side business for three years before he decided to make it his full-time job.
In June, Gordon Water Treatment LLC was formed, offering new water treatment systems and servicing for Antwerp and the surrounding 40-mile radius.
Gordon said the company allows him to work in a field he’s passionate about, while staying close to home and getting more time with his family.
Gordon can be contacted on his Facebook page, or by calling 419-506-0680. He also can be found on Angie’s List.
