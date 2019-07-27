First Federal Bank has hired Chad Paul as Small Business Association (SBA) lending specialist serving all markets within the bank’s footprint.
As an SBA lending specialist, Paul is responsible for leading community outreach to provide education and consultation on the use and benefits of SBA loan programs and services. He also identifies ideal candidates for SBA loans and guide them through the entire application and closing processes, as well as servicing the loan relationship after closing.
“As an SBA Preferred Lender, we thoroughly understand all components of processing and servicing SBA-guaranteed loans and the unique lending needs of small businesses. We recognize that providing guidance and solutions are critical components of small business success,” said Vince Liuzzi, president of First Federal Bank. “The addition of an SBA Specialist to our team is vital in executing our commitment to the growth and development of our communities.”
Paul’s robust business banking background of nearly a decade includes partnering with local businesses and developing loan solutions that align with individual business needs. He focuses on providing conventional and SBA financing for capital expenditures, acquisitions and working capital. In addition, he has a deep understanding of pricing, regulatory compliance, and the local economic environment.
“It is exciting to join an organization with a shared passion for ensuring small businesses continue to be the life blood of our communities. A strong partnership with the SBA is vital to that success,” stated Paul. “I find it just as rewarding to help business owners transition their business to the next generation as I do helping an entrepreneur realize their life-long dream of owning a business and everything in between.”
Paul can be reached via email at cpaul@first-fed.com or by calling 419-427-4422.
