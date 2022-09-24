Premier Bank has announced the addition of Ty A. Otto as vice president, commercial lender serving Williams County.
Otto joins Premier Bank with over 25 years of commercial lending experience. He most recently worked as vice president, business development for a community bank (Sherwood State Bank) headquartered in Sherwood.
In his new role, Otto will be working with businesses in Williams County helping them with their lending and deposit needs.
“I am excited to help local businesses succeed while learning about their business and understanding their financial needs,” stated Otto. “I will work to ensure they enjoy a premier banking experience through outstanding customer service and our diverse products and services.”
Otto earned his undergraduate degree in business finance from the University of Toledo and his MBA from Ashford University. He resides in Napoleon.
Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance.
