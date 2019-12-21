Optimal Performance Fitness opened its doors this week at 1445 Scott St., Napoleon. Pictured celebrating the grand opening are, from left, Amy Watson, Henry County Chamber board member; Napoleon Councilman Lori Siclair; Napoleon Councilman Jeff Mires; Jake Rubio, owner; Tara Rubio (with Scarlett), owner; Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel; Henry County Chamber board member Justin Groll; and Joel Miller, executive director of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce. Optimal Performance Fitness is offering group fitness classes, personal training options and sport-specific training for athletes of all ages. To make an appointment, stop by or call 419-438-7265.
Optimal Performance Fitness opens doors in Napoleon
Taryn Lawson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Fricker's Duals wrestling: Stellar first days for Streaks, Wauseon
- Boys basketball: Second stanza lifts Streaks past Pettisville
- Xperience Church opens doors at Northtowne Mall
- Short film co-directed by Defiance native to premiere at Sundance
- Defiance grand jury indicts two in separate sexual abuse cases
- Bingo grand prize
- Suspect not located in Napoleon trespassing incidents
- Two prominent Putnam cases set for pretrial
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.