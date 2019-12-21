Optimal Performance Fitness

Optimal Performance Fitness opened its doors this week at 1445 Scott St., Napoleon. Pictured celebrating the grand opening are, from left, Amy Watson, Henry County Chamber board member; Napoleon Councilman Lori Siclair; Napoleon Councilman Jeff Mires; Jake Rubio, owner; Tara Rubio (with Scarlett), owner; Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel; Henry County Chamber board member Justin Groll; and Joel Miller, executive director of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce. Optimal Performance Fitness is offering group fitness classes, personal training options and sport-specific training for athletes of all ages. To make an appointment, stop by or call 419-438-7265.

