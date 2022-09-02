Following a long delay, a new restaurant has opened on Defiance’s southside while a second is planning to open in a downtown location that has struggled to keep a tenant in recent years.
Moncho’s Lounge opened to the public this week at 1880 S.Jefferson Ave., adjacent to the new roundabout near Defiance High School.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Moncho’s hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
The restaurant had planned to open much sooner, and the building is part of a development built several years ago by Rob Miller and Cory Baden.
The development includes the Defiance Dance studio and Cabin Fever’s second location. And the Moncho’s building originally had been occupied by a Shoney’s restaurant, which opened in 2018, but that business closed in late 2020 amidst the coronavirus situation.
Meanwhile, another restaurant — calling itself Sam’s Ristorante — plans to open at Second Street and Wayne Avenue (501 W. Second St.) in downtown Defiance. At least that’s what a banner placed across the Second Street side of the building indicates.
Several restaurants have come and gone in that location over the years. Earlier this year, Lefty’s Pizza moved there from Ralston Avenue, but lasted only briefly before closing.
And a restaurant named Hoopsters Place set up shop there, but also had only a brief run. Prior to that, Primos Restaurant had a more successful experience at the corner.
