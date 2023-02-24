Sherwood building demo

All Excavation and Demolition, McComb, was engaged this week in removing the former Lujo’s Sherwood House at South Harrison and Lawrence streets in Sherwood.

 Photo courtesy of Lisa Nicely

SHERWOOD — An old commercial building that has sparked concern about its structural integrity was being demolished here this week, with no certainty about a future use for the space.

