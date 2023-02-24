SHERWOOD — An old commercial building that has sparked concern about its structural integrity was being demolished here this week, with no certainty about a future use for the space.
Located at South Harrison Street (U.S. 127) and Lawrence Street in Sherwood’s downtown, the building was most recently occupied by Lujo’s Sherwood House. But it has been vacant and deteriorating for years.
The property is owned by Sherwood State Bank (SSB), but with the condition so poor, the bank contracted with All Excavating and Demolition of McComb to remove the building. The contractor began working earlier this week.
SSB CEO/President Mickey Schwarzbek noted that the building has been “structurally questionable for the last 20 years” with the bank acquiring it about a year ago. However, the bank has no set plans for the property following the building’s removal.
“We just wanted to get it done (demolition) being a safety concern,” he said.
While Sherwood Village officials aren’t involved in the actual demolition, they are glad to see the building go.
“We were concerned that it would have fallen on its own because it was getting pretty bad,” said Village Administrator Sherri Ramey.
While SSB decides what to do with he property, Schwarzbek hinted at one possibility: the bank’s main office in Sherwood — located downtown as well — is “basically out of space.”
The bank is growing with a new branch planned in Archbold soon. Schwarzbek told The Crescent-News Friday that he’s hopeful construction will begin in late April or early May on that construction with completion before year’s end.
