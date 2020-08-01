Activity in the Ohio housing marketplace stabilized in June, as the pace of sales nearly matched the level of closings that occurred during the month a year ago, according to Ohio REALTORS.
“The Ohio housing marketplace, which experienced a significant decline in sales activity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, regained its footing somewhat in June,” said Ohio REALTORS President Chris Reese. “It’s a positive sign that sales activity nearly matched levels from a year ago, while also posting gains in the average sales price across the state.
“The market’s return to normalcy is a clear indication that consumers appreciate that housing is a solid, long-term investment,” Reese added. “While historic low mortgage rates will certainly help boost interest in the market in the near term, we’re also hopeful that we’ll see an uptick in the number of homes listed for sale and an increase home construction to meet buyer demands.”
June’s average home price of $230,054 reflects an 8.9 percent increase from the $211,229 mark posted during the month last year.
Sales in June reached 15,036, a slight 1.2 percent decrease from the 15,218 sales recorded during the month a year ago.
Through the first half of the year, sales activity has declined 5.8 percent from the level posted during the six-month period in 2019. Sales from January through June reached 68,476, lagging the 2019 mark of 72,678 sales during the period. The average sales price during the first half 2020 reached $203,696, a 6.7 percent increase from the $190,991 posted in 2019.
Around the state, 14 of the 16 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price in June, while 11 posted gains in sales activity.
Data provided to Ohio REALTORS by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops. Ohio REALTORS, with more than 33,000 members, is the largest professional trade association in Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.