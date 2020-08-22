COLUMBUS — A new research study of Ohio’s Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) underscores the significant disruption COVID-19 has caused to the business community and reveals what sectors experienced the greatest losses.
The survey from the Ohio Society of CPAs (Ohio CPAs) was conducted by independent research group Avenue M on behalf of Ohio CPAs and 17 other state CPA societies.
The pandemic’s negative impacts have been felt most strongly by the education and not-for-profit segments, according to Ohio CPAs surveyed. Thirty eight percent of respondents representing the education and not-for-profit segments of the economy anticipate it could take more than two years to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Across all sectors, however, only 8% felt it would take more than two years to recover.
“These uncertain times have been especially challenging to our members and their employers,” said Scott D. Wiley, CAE, OSCPA president and CEO, who spearheaded the national study. “As trusted advisors to businesses and organizations of all sizes across Ohio, CPAs are charged with guiding their employers and clients to the other side of the pandemic.”
Wiley said OSCPA has worked hard to be responsive to the study’s results. “We’ve developed a number of initiatives to help CPAs in their efforts to get businesses moving again, which is essential to Ohio’s economic recovery,” Wiley said. “From advocating for common-sense legislative and regulatory reforms, to developing a back-to-work guide, to offering complimentary CPE training for our new Town Hall Series, our OSCPA team continues to find ways to help members succeed despite the pandemic.”
The survey conducted in May was launched to capture the concerns of and challenges faced by CPAs in 18 states, including Ohio, during the early months of the pandemic. Responses came from partners, shareholders, sole practitioners, C-Suite executives, staff members, controllers, corporate accounting and finance professionals, and government employees.
Other key findings from responding Ohio CPAs include:
• More than half (53%) report business has moderately or greatly decreased
• 17% have reported a reduction of staff
• Almost one in four (24%) of those who specialize in managerial/corporate/finance roles had an increase in business
Disruptions are widespread
The disruptions across Ohio’s public accounting profession are significant, and compare to those found in the national study.
• 6% of OSCPA members are experiencing complete disruption to their work, which also is the benchmark average across 18 state CPA societies
• Ohio CPAs in the education/academic (75%) or non-profit sectors (62%) are much more likely than other sectors to report extreme or complete disruption to their workplace
• OSCPA members were more likely (17%) than the aggregate group average (13%) to indicate that COVID-19 has greatly decreased their business operations.
• Those who work for companies with 101-500 (45%) or more than 500 (47%) employees are more likely than their counterparts at smaller companies — single-person companies specifically (19%) — to find COVID-19 highly disruptive
Specifically, in the non-profit space, the survey found:
• CPAs who work for a not-for-profit are more concerned with reevaluating their budget and business plans to ensure long-term stability (77%) than CPAs in other sectors
• Compared to other sectors, those in public accounting for non-profits are more concerned with helping clients/employers meet government deadlines (53%) and collecting tax info from clients (43%)
Other concerns
Employees’ health and safety are a top concern for Ohio’s public accountants. In response to the pandemic, 18% of respondents had reduced their staff at the physical office, and 16% had switched to an entirely remote workforce. Other actions taken include rotating shifts in the office and providing premium pay for essential onsite staff.
(The OSCPA survey had a margin of error of +/-3% at the 95% confidence level, exceeding the industry standard margin for member research studies of +/-5% at the 95% confidence level. Nationally, nearly 15,000 Certified Public Accountants were surveyed, including the more than 900 Ohio CPAs.)
