COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association here recognized Defiance attorney Stephen Korhn for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.
Korhn is a partner with the firm of Clemens, Korhn, Liming, Warncke, & Wahl where he practices in the areas of insurance defense, personal injury, and estate planning and administration.
Korhn is chairman of the Defiance city civil service commission which he has been a member of for more than 26 years. He has been a member of both the Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys and the U.S. Supreme Court Historical Association for over 45 years.
In his community, Korhn has served as trustee of the Defiance area YMCA, the Defiance area Chamber of Commerce, the Defiance Public Library board and Northwest State Community College. He also served as Defiance city law director for three years.
Korhn received his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.
This recognition was part of the Ohio Bar’s District 3 annual meeting at the Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa. District 3 includes more than 400 attorneys who practice in Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties.
Founded in 1880, the Ohio Bar Association is the state’s largest legal network, representing attorneys, judges, legal professionals and law students. The Ohio Bar serves its members and the public through its continued work to promote justice and advance the legal profession.
