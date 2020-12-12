COLUMBUS — Ohio’s restaurant owners and operators say 66% of their businesses are operating at 60% capacity or less and another 60% feel they will be forced to permanently close within six months if they do not receive additional government support.
Since March, the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has conducted a weekly statewide poll on the health of restaurants across Ohio to gauge the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry. The ORA has since shifted to a bi-weekly survey and the most recent numbers are as bad as they have ever been, if not worse.
“Just when we thought the restaurant industry couldn’t be hit any harder, sales are crashing significantly compared to previous weeks,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the ORA. “Three-quarters of our recent survey respondents report sales dropping by 20% to more than 70% versus a year ago. This compares to roughly half of respondents who reported sales declines at those levels just two weeks ago. The stay-at-home advisories issued in seven counties, as well as the statewide curfew, have caused a severe downturn in traffic and customer counts. Ohio’s restaurants cannot wait for additional government relief any longer.”
For months, Congress has been in a political tug-of-war while restaurants continue to go dark. The passage of the Blueprint for Restaurant Revival is more important than ever. The ORA, along with the National Restaurant Association and owners and operators nationwide, is calling on Congress to make a “down payment” on a relief plan before leaving office for the year.
Nationally, the National Restaurant Association is reporting that 110,000 restaurants have closed, with 52% of shuttered restaurant owners saying they will not return to the industry. On average, these restaurants that are now permanently closed were in business for 16 years in their community. Additionally, 58% percent of chain and independent full-service operators expect continued furloughs and layoffs for at least the next three months.
Along with the National Restaurant Association, the ORA continues to advocate for Ohio’s restaurants by pushing for congressional assistance. Recently, the ORA sent a letter to Congress to request that they address a federal relief bill and passage of targeted proposals.
“Our specific ask of Congress includes a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program with a 20% revenue loss threshold, similar caps at the first round and consideration for businesses opened during 2020,” said Barker. “PPP would enable many small businesses and restaurants to survive the winter and keep employees on the payroll, which is critical considering 585,000 work in the foodservice industry in Ohio.”
In addition, the ORA continues to provide health and safety support and advice to its members. Earlier this year, the association created the Unified Industry Voice campaign and the Ohio Restaurant Promise to provide clarity about the comprehensive steps the industry takes to provide a safe dining environment.
Here are the details of restaurant sales trends from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6:
• 13% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales declining by more than 70%
• 25% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales declining by 50-70%
• 41% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales declining by 20-50%
• 9% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales declining by 5-20%
• 2% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales declining by 0–5%
• 3% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales flat
• 3% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales increasing by 0-5%
• 3% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales increasing by 5-20%
• 2% of restaurants are seeing their year-over-year sales increasing by 20-50%.
Most restaurants are operating at 60% or less of their normal capacity.
Capacity is a major roadblock for most restaurants with 66% of respondents operating at less than 60% capacity because of social distancing requirements. Another 23% are operating at less than 75% of capacity. Only 9% of restaurants are operating at more than 75% capacity.
Restaurants’ operational status is dire with more than 60% believing they will be forced to close
More than 60% of restaurants believe if they continue to operate at their current capacity, and without significant government stimulus, they will be forced to close within 6 months.
This is a 20% increase since our poll two weeks ago.
10% of restaurants believe they will be able to operate for more than a year.
13% say they can stay open indefinitely.
(About Ohio Restaurant Association: For 100 years, the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has proudly served Ohio’s restaurant and foodservice industry, with their members always being their number one priority. Founded on thought leadership and focused on finding sound business solutions for their members, ORA offers advocacy and education, events and programs. For more information, visit ohiorestaurant.org)
