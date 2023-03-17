PAULDING — The Paulding/Defiance County Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ) office hosted a recent business workshop for Paulding County businesses facilitated by the county’s economic development office at the Paulding Eagles here.
Tiffany Goings, OMJ’s workforce supervisor, presented the agency’s incumbent worker training (IWT) and on-the-job (OTJ) training reimbursement programs.
OMJ will provide reimbursement for 50% of the training cost. To be eligible, the employee must be full-time and employed for at least six months.
Before employees go through the onboarding process, they’ll meet with the OMJ career coach team to determine their eligibility. If they are eligible, they can receive 50% of their hourly wage, up to $13,000 or six months, whichever comes first, meaning an employer can put $13,000 back into the business to train and bring on a new hire.
OMJ also offers pre-hire assessments, drug screens, background checks, job postings on their ohiomeansjobs.com website, and services to post to social media. All of these services are available at no cost to businesses.
Greg Warren, OMJ program administrator, demonstrated how to navigate the OMJ website while B.J. Knutson, program administrator for the Office of Workforce Development, presented the work opportunity tax credit, a federal tax program for employers who hire eligible individuals from defined targeted groups.
Tech Cred was explained by Tori Atkinson, of Northwest State Community College. TechCred is a workforce training program that provides reimbursement dollars to Ohio companies that have W2 employees. The application portal opened on March 1 and closes at 3 p.m. on March 31 with the next round beginning in May.
