COLUMBUS — Activity across the Ohio housing marketplace saw a big gain in April, as sales increased 18% from the level reached during the same month a year ago, according to Ohio REALTORS.
Home unit sales in April 2021 reached 12,986, an 18% uptick from the 11,006 sales recorded during the month last year. The average sales price across Ohio in March reached $236,800, a 16.9% increase from the $202,595 mark posted during the month in 2020.
“Activity in April was dynamic throughout Ohio with both sales and values experiencing dramatic increases, showing that the spring home buying season is in full swing,” said Ohio REALTORS president Seth Task.
“Despite historically low inventory, we’re still seeing strong numbers in both homes sold and average price,” Task said.
Around the state, 14 of the 16 markets tracked experienced an increase in average price for the month compared to April 2021. Additionally, 14 local markets showed an increase in sales activity compared to a year ago.
Data provided to Ohio REALTORS by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops.
