COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust, Detroit Public Television, and PBS Books to present “The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness,” a virtual event to livestream on the Department of Commerce’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CommerceOhio on March 26 at 1 p.m.
“The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” will feature experts providing information and insights on financial well-being. After the live event, the program will be available at the Department of Commerce’s Facebook page and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life.
The first program is hosted by Fred Nahhat, Detroit Public Television, moderated by Donna Lowry, Georgia Public Broadcasting with an introduction by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The discussion will provide insights on three important topics: Ways to Use Stimulus Dollars to Your Benefit, How to Get Your Financials Back on Track, and Creating a Cash Cushion.
The online program is the first in a series of 12 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement events scheduled on the fourth Friday of each month.
The events allow participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time. Commerce will carry the series “live” on Facebook monthly.
“This online series is another way to reach consumers, especially for those who were financially impacted by the pandemic, with important financial information to help them save and invest,” said Dan Orzano, manager of Outreach and Education for the Division of Securities. “One of our primary roles is to educate consumers on how to be more financially savvy, while also helping them avoid losing money through risky investments or being outright defrauded by scammers. This series gives us the ability to reach a broader audience across the state.”
“Over the past year, we have learned many lessons and experienced challenges we could not imagine,” said Michelle Olympiadis, acting executive director of the Investor Protection Trust. “The synergy of these partnerships in delivering investor education to everyone as we begin to move out of this pandemic provides an exciting platform for engagement in real time or at your own time.”
About the Boomers to Zoomers Series
The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use to prepare for long-term financial security. The series provides consumers with quality, objective investor and financial information to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. Upcoming Boomers to Zoomers topics include: How to Invest: What’s New and What’s Not; Military Finances; and Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: How to Build Your Nest Egg.
Boomers to Zoomers is part of When I’m 65, an Investor Protection Trust program in partnership with Detroit Public Television. When I’m 65 takes a generational look at retirement and focuses on the actions people should take at every age to prepare for a secure retirement. For more information visit, WI65.org.
