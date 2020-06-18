BRYAN — More than 540 member-owners and guests attended North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) drive-through annual meeting at their Bryan office June 13. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large events, this was the first time the co-op had ever done a social-distancing friendly “drive-through” version of their annual meeting.
Member-owners were able to drive-through the co-op parking lot and warehouse between 9 a.m. and noon to register and drop off their voting ballots. All member-owners who attended received a $20 bill credit.
Chris Oberlin of Jefferson Township, District 4 (representing Brady, Center, Jefferson, and Pulaski townships in Williams County), and Ryan Wehri of Farmer Township, District 5 (representing Farmer and Mark townships in Defiance County, and Crane Township in Paulding County), were elected to the NWEC board of trustees. No nominating petitions were received for District 6; therefore, the incumbent, Jordan Ruffer, was elected by affirmation and did not appear on the ballot.
The 2019 Annual Meeting Minutes and the proposed change to the co-op’s code of regulations, which would allow for online and/or mail voting in the future, were both accepted by the membership.
NWEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility serving nearly 5,900 members in Williams, Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties.
