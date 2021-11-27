NWEC donation

NWEC’s Andrew Overman (left) presents Defiance County Agricultural Society President Jerry Sanders with the $1,050 donation.

 Photo courtesy of NWEC

BRYAN — On August 7, Northwestern Electric Cooperative (NWEC) sponsored the Touchstone Energy hot air balloon at the United Way’s Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival, a fundraising event for the Community Engagement Center.

In addition to the participation in the festival, NWEC also presented a $1,050 donation to the Defiance County Agricultural Society as a result of the balloon’s appearance.

The balloon was introduced in 2000 by Touchstone Energy as a goodwill ambassador for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives across the country.

The Touchstone Energy balloon is designed to provide a highly visible means of demonstrating good corporate citizenship at local civic and philanthropic events. Every day that the balloon participates in an event on behalf of the local sponsoring Touchstone Energy cooperative, a monetary contribution is made to a local charity of their choice.

