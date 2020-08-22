NWEC donation

NWEC CEO Darin Thorp (right) presents a $7,000 check to representative Megan Wiles of the Defiance County Fair. This grant, provided through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program and funded by member-owner donations, will update the sheep barn with 50 new pens.

 Photo courtesy of NWEC

BRYAN — Small coins make a big difference when North Western Electric Cooperative member-owners join together to fund change in their communities. A $7,000 grant was awarded to the Defiance County Fair through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.

The funds will update the sheep barn with new pens, which will increase the overall safety for both exhibitors and animals during county fairs by making it easier for the sheep exhibitors to maneuver. The project will increase the number of pens by 50 for a total of 120 pens. The total cost of the project is about $35,000.

Participating Operation Round Up member-owners “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and local people in need. The average contribution of each member-owner is 51 cents per month.

Since Operation Round Up’s inception in 2001, NWEC has distributed nearly $500,000 to hundreds of local causes, including when fires destroy homes or unforeseen tragedies strike. Funds also have built new playgrounds and helped animal shelters cover kennel costs, special needs facilities buy wheelchairs, and food pantries nourish the hungry.

Every cent collected by Operation Round Up is placed in a special trust fund to be used only for helping individuals, groups, or organizations with specific needs. A board of directors, composed of co-op member-owners and separate from the NWEC board, oversees the application process.

Apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting NWEC at 800-647-6932 or visiting https://nwec.com/content/operation-round for an application form.

