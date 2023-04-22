ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) will its ninth annual entrepreneurship forum from 4-6 p.m. on May 9 in the Voinovich Auditorium.
ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) will its ninth annual entrepreneurship forum from 4-6 p.m. on May 9 in the Voinovich Auditorium.
This event is free and open to all residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties who have a business idea and want help in moving it forward.
The 2023 forum provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region and to network with those experts. Premier Bank and The State Bank & Trust Company will sponsor four state registration fees to open small businesses at the event as well. Local economic development directors and lenders from the five-county area will make up the advisory panel.
“Northwest State, the Small Business Development Center, and economic development are joining forces to invigorate small business growth in northwest Ohio. Small business is vital to our communities. We need entrepreneurs to keep things going,” stated Lisa Becher, business faculty at (NSCC).
Becher is also the Ohio Small Business Development Center consultant in northwest Ohio and a local business owner. She has created a “semi-Shark Tank style” event to help aspiring business owners by removing barriers to market.
“The forum was created to break down barriers and move entrepreneurs forward, helping them with an idea,” Becher added. “Many people just don’t know what to do next and how to get started. It is a wonderful networking opportunity to meet with lenders and economic development to fast forward their concept.”
Interested persons can register for the forum by emailing Lisa Becher at lbecher@NorthwestState.edu or NWOhioSBDC@gmail.com. Registration is required for everyone and free of charge. Space is limited and a virtual presentation option exists for those who prefer to present remotely.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.