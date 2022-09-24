ARCHBOLD — Inspiring the next generation of manufacturers is the theme at the Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) Expo, with events to be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio.
Nearing ten years in existence, the event brings manufacturers and high school juniors and seniors together in order to show them the number of great career opportunities available right here in northwest Ohio. This year’s MFG Day celebration will include three big events throughout the month of October:
Oct. 7, Williams and Defiance Counties
Oct. 14, Henry County and Four County Career Center
Oct. 28, Fulton County
The events run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on each day listed. NSCC anticipates 400-500 high school students will attend the events in October and dozens of area manufacturing businesses as well.The connection is vital to helping employers continue to showcase today’s manufacturing, and help inform and inspire high school students to consider a future career in advanced manufacturing.
“We look forward to hosting MFG Day events on campus, to showcase the innovation of area manufacturers, and demonstrate to high school students how today’s advanced manufacturing has positively evolved from previous generations,” said Tori Atkinson, director of Workforce Development and Innovative Learning programs at Northwest State.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.