PAULDING — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) recently held a class participation graduation for seven electric cohorts. The group completed the Industrial Electricity 120 training class. The opportunity developed through collaboration with (NSCC), the Paulding County Economic Development office and three area businesses.
Congratulations goes out to Eric Bidlack, Tim Clay and Nathan Turner with Spartech; Josh Hernandez and Jeffery Spoor with Cooper Farms; and Brad Peters with Vulcraft.
The classes were held weekly, upstairs in the Small Business Innovation Center. NSCC provided the instructors, class material and equipment for the local training.
Some of the companies were able to be reimbursed for the class training costs through the Ohio Means Jobs Tech Cred Program. The program helps offset costs that business incur in upskilling their employees. NSCC is now offering Industrial Electricity 121. If you believe your business or any of your employees could benefit from this program or would be interested in learning more, please reach out to your economic development office.
There is a new round of Tech Cred being offered beginning January 6. Local businesses could qualify for this training reimbursement. For more details contact the PCED office 419-399-8282.
Northwest State Community College recently completed the Electricty120 class held in the Small Business Innovation Center in Paulding. Seven area students completed the class. NSCC will be offering another class in Paulding after the first of the year.
The Industrial Electricity II class (IND121) hosted in Paulding, utilizes common components used by local industry. The students will perform hands on labs and wiring exercises on pushbuttons, contactors — both IEC and NEMA, limit switches, proximity switches, PLC and relays.
