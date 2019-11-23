COLUMBUS — Small Business Saturday continues to grow and be recognized.
Last year, shoppers spent a record $17.8 billion at independent stores and restaurants on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, according to research by American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small-business advocacy organization.
This year, Small Business Saturday takes place Nov. 30.
“Small Business Saturday is a really important day for small-business owners,” said Roger Geiger, NFIB’s executive director for Ohio. “Research shows 92% of independent shops who participate in the event say it really helps their business stand out during the busy holiday shopping season. It’s an opportunity to introduce themselves to new customers who they hope will become regulars once they experience a heightened level of service and knowledge.”
Small Business Saturday began in 2010. Now in its 10th year, Small Business Saturday is recognized as a national event and an opportunity for people to support the small, independent businesses that make their communities strong. For every $100 spent by consumers at locally-owned businesses, $68 stays in the local economy, compared to only $43 if spent at a national chain.
In 2018, two-thirds of small businesses surveyed by American Express and the NFIB planned to participate in Small Business Saturday, and Geiger noted, “Small businesses expect an average of 29% of their annual sales to come during the holiday shopping season.”
Furthermore, 56% of small business owners surveyed last year by American Express and NFIB said Small Business Saturday boosted their holiday sales.
There are nearly one million small businesses in the state employing more than 2.2 million Ohioans, according to the Small Business Administration.
