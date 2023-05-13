State-provided unemployment numbers for area counties did not show much change in March with only one still higher than 5% and three of them below 4%.
Some local officials agree that the job market remains tight with such numbers (see below).
Henry County’s rate was the highest locally at 5.5%, according to figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), down slightly from 5.7% in February.
Three of six local counties (Paulding, Putnam and Williams) were at 4% or below, a threshold considered low by historic standards. Fulton and Defiance counties were at 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in March by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 700 (17,200); Fulton, 900 (21,800); Henry, 700 (12,600); Paulding, 300 (8,600); Putnam, 600 (18,800); Williams, 600 (18,100).
Both numbers often fluctuate monthly and are always expressed in round numbers by the hundred, rather than more specific figures.
All local unemployment rates reported by ODJFS in March with February figures in parentheses:
• Defiance, 4.2% (4.0%)
• Fulton, 4.3, (4.8%)
• Henry, 5.5, (5.7%)
• Paulding, 3.4, (3.3%)
• Putnam, 3.2, (3.3%)
• Williams, 3.5 (3.4%)
Paulding County Economic Development Office Director Tim Copsey indicated that the unemployed number per county reflects persons between the ages of 18 and 65 who are not receiving a W2, and so it isn’t an accurate reflection of those receiving unemployment benefits. The number of Paulding Countians actually receiving such benefits was actually 46 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Copsey.
But the labor market is tight in his county and other areas.
“For the most part our businesses (in Paulding County) are not actively looking for employees right now because they are staying steady with what they have in-house,” said Copsey.
Defiance County’s top economic development official — Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Executive Director Erika Willitzer — reported much the same. She said Wednesday the number of persons receiving unemployment benefits in Defiance County is about 20.
As for the county’s job market generally, the CIC’s marketing and workforce manager, Hannah Waterman, told The Crescent-News that businesses are “retaining more employees in the last six months. They are still actively looking for employees, but the turnover rate has slowed down.”
Despite the tight labor market, officials like Willitzer continue to work on attracting new companies, but one challenge with this is the lack of new housing options for potential workers. Local officials have been seeking solutions for some time.
Meeting and discussing this with housing developers has become “a daily part of my life,” she said.
Statewide, the unemployment rate in March was 4% with a labor force of 5,779,500, according to ODJFS, while the national rate that month was 3.6% with a labor force of 166,783,000.
The lowest rate in the state in March was Mercer County in west central Ohio — two counties south of Paulding County — at 2.5% while Auglaize County, its neighbor to the east, was second at 2.8%.
The highest state unemployment figure in December was 6.9% in Monroe County in east central Ohio along the Ohio River, and Adams County in southwest Ohio. Four Ohio counties had topped 7% in February, but none did so in March.
