ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will host its 8th annual entrepreneurship forum from 4-5 p.m. on May 5 in Voinovich Auditorium.
The free event is open to residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties with a business idea and who want help in moving it forward. A virtual option also is available for this year’s forum.
It will provide budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region, and to network with them.
Premier Bank and The State Bank & Trust Company will sponsor four state registration fees to open small businesses at the event as well. Local economic development directors from the five-county area and lenders from Premier Bank and The State Bank and Trust Company will make up the advisory panel.
“Our goal is to always look for opportunities to give students and community members (the help) to open businesses that really drive the economies in those areas,” explained Lisa Becher, business faculty member at Northwest State.
Becher is also the Ohio Small Business Development Center consultant in northwest Ohio and a local business owner. She has created a “semi-Shark Tank style” event that helps aspiring business owners by removing barriers to market.
“The forum has been a wonderful opportunity for any community member or student to come up and network with a business idea they have,” she stated. “One of the reasons I put this together was to break down barriers. We want to help, and move your ideas forward.”
Interested persons can register for the forum by emailing Becher at lbecher@NorthwestState.edu or NWOhioSBDC@gmail.com.
Registration is required for everyone and is free of charge, but space is limited, and the virtual presentation option is available.
“Free consultation services will be provided by the Small Business Development Center,” Becher added.
Additional information can be obtained online at NorthwestState.edu/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.