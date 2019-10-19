ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship at its 6th annual Entrepreneurship Forum, set to take place Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. -noon inside the school’s Voinovich Auditorium.
This free event is open to all residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties with an idea, concept or business plan, as well as those who simply want to attend and take in the presentations and discussion.
The 2019 Entrepreneurship Forum will provide budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region, and to network with those experts. Three awards of $250 in funding will be given to presenters that day, courtesy of JumpStart|NextTech Ohio, First Federal Bank and The State Bank & Trust Company.
“Small business is so important to local community development and growth,” said Lisa Becher, business faculty to Northwest State. “Quite simply, it is the backbone of our economy.”
Becher is also the State of Ohio Small Business Development Center Consultant and a local business owner. She has created an event that aims to help aspiring business owners by removing barriers to market.
“Our goal is to empower individuals and break down the barriers that stop people from starting down the path of business ownership,” Becher said. “The team can assist with patents, legal structure, funding, available space and other needs. This is an opportunity to network and create relationships.”
Panelists scheduled for the 2019 Entrepreneurship Forum are:
• Defiance County: Floyd Culver, president/CEO, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce
• Fulton County: Matt Gilroy, executive director, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation
• Henry County: Joel Miller, executive director, Henry County Chamber of Commerce; April Welch, Executive Director, Henry County Community Improvement Corp. (CIC)
• Paulding County: Jerry Zielke, executive director, Paulding County Economic Development
• Williams County: Megan Hausch, executive director, Williams County Economic Development
• Northwest State Community College: Lisa Becher, business faculty, State of Ohio Small Business Development Center advisor, local business owner
• Dave Dorner, mentor and consultant to start-up businesses, former director at Rocket Ventures and executive director, Oregon Economic Development
• Dave Figley, commercial lender, First Federal Bank
• Brandon Gerken, SBA lending manager, The State Bank & Trust Company
• Ray Meiers, intellectual property attorney, Black, McCuskey, Souers & Arbaugh LPA
• Adam Salon, partner, Entrepreneurial Services, JumpStart|NextTech Ohio
Register for the Entrepreneurship Forum by calling Lisa Becher at 419-267-1264, or by emailing lbecher@NorthwestState.edu. The event is free to attend, but registration is required for everyone.
Lunch will not be provided to attendees, but guests are encouraged to visit the NSCC Café (2nd floor ‘C’ building) for meal and snack options. Upon registration, presenters will be provided a template for presentation and free consultation services from the Small Business Development Center.
Additional information on this event is available online at NorthwestState.edu.
