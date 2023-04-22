Middle school students attend mini manufacturing day

Northwest State Community College recently held a Mini Manufacturing Day for fifth- and sixth-graders. Some of the students who attended are shown here. The event included activities and demonstrations for students.

 Photo courtesy of Jim Bellamy

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College hosted “Mini Manufacturing Day” for fifth- and sixth-grade students at its Archbold campus on Thursday.

