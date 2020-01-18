ANTWERP — Northwest Ohio Cheer and Tumble will officially open its doors in Antwerp on Feb. 1.
Formerly known as K&S Tumblefit, the business is hosted below the MAC Gymnasium, 204 Archer Drive, Antwerp, on the Antwerp Manor campus.
The business was purchased recently by Blake and Kole Whitman.
Northwest Ohio Cheer and Tumble will offer “tumble bees” classes for ages 2-3, “tumble bugs” classes for ages 4-6, and beginner, intermediate and advanced tumbling for cheerleading.
According to the business owners, plans are also in the works to begin offering stunting classes for both three-base and partner stunts.
Private lessons will be offered for both tumbling and cheerleading tryout prep. The facility will be offering several other specialized classes and clinics in the future.
Blake Whitman is a 2006 graduate of Hicksville High School. Following high school, he attended Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he was a member of the cheerleading squad.
While participating in cheerleading, he competed at the national level three times. Blake competed in the partner stunt competition at the Canam Nationals in Myrtle Beach, where the duo earned a second-place finish.
While attending college, Blake worked part time at the Tumble X cheerleading gym in Fort Wayne. He coached several tumbling classes, ranging from beginner to advanced, partner stunt classes and three-base stunting classes.
Over the past several years, Blake has been volunteering with the advanced tumbling group at K&S, as well as the Antwerp High School competition squad. He also has assisted junior high and high school cheerleading squads at Antwerp, Hicksville and Fairview schools with tumbling, stunting and competition prep.
Blake and Kole reside in Hicksville and have two children: Katherine, 2, and Emma, 13.
For more information, or to see all the businesses’ events, follow its Facebook page by searching “Northwest Ohio Cheer and Tumble.”
