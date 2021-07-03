Officials from the City of Napoleon and the Henry County Chamber of Commerce were on hand Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-opening of the long-term care section at Northcrest Rehab & Nursing Center, 240 Northcrest Dr., Napoleon. That 30-bed portion of the building had undergone a complete remodeling following a Dec. 29, 2020 fire. Pictured above from left are: Suzette Gerken, Henry County Chamber; Ross Durham, Henry County Chamber; Alecia Cramer, Director of Nursing; Erika Harman, Executive Director Northcrest; Liz Saxton, scheduler Northcrest; Tonya Richards, Director of Rehab; Jason Maassel, Napoleon Mayor; Jeff Meyer, Napoleon City Council; Zac Andres, Maintenance Director Northcrest; Kelly Stroud, Director of Admissions and Marketing Northcrest; and Brad Vandebussche, Henry County Chamber.
