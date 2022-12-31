WAUSEON — A number of large economic development projects unfolded in Fulton County this year, and a few more are on the way.
That’s the word from Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation in Wauseon, in responding to a recent inquiry by The Crescent-News about ongoing and future projects there.
Among those completed in 2022 was a large investment by North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta that began in 2019. He explained that this added more capacity and allowed North Star to produce more steel coils.
As a spin-off to North Star, industrial gas company Messer — a supplier to the steel-maker — constructed a new location. This not only supplies North Star, but also the trucking firm Bowling Transportation based in Fostoria, according to Gilroy.
Meanwhile, Nova Steel & Tube is completing construction of a new tubing mill plant and is hiring employees, he explained.
Also near Delta is an expansion by Nature Fresh Farms on an additional 60,000 square-foot facility to augment the greenhouse that exists now. This will be used for “marketing and distribution,” according to Gilroy and provide another 45 acres of greenhouse space for strawberry production.
Nature Fresh should complete its project in 2023, he noted.
Additional manufacturing developments in Fulton County have added 150,000 more square-feet of facilities, Gilroy indicated, with “investments in machinery and equipment totaling more than $42 million.”
Energy projects are part of Fulton County’s ongoing economic development story as well.
For example, a new solar field is being built near Fayette in Gorham Township and will produce 107 megawatts of power for the electric grid when completed, Tri-County Electric Cooperative built a substation near Delta “which provides excess capacity of electricity for future growth and development in that area” and FirstEnergy has begun construction of a 345 KV transmission line to “support North Star and possibly future development as well.”
“The pipeline of development projects in Fulton County is stronger than what we were experiencing prior to the pandemic,” concluded Gilroy, noting that at least another may be on the way.
“The new year will likely begin by finishing the planning processes for a new hotel development being considered along Ohio 108 near Wauseon,” he noted.
