Tinora Construction
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Work is moving right along on the construction of a new grades 5-12 school building in Northeastern Local School District. The new facility is planned to open this fall and replaces the old Tinora High School and Junior High School building. Voters in the school district in 2017 approved a 37-year, 4.15-mill bond issue, with a 0.5-mill permanent improvement. Since then the millage has decreased to 3.5-mills due to an increase in the valuation of the district.

