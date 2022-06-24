Cassidy Atkins (center), owner of Fur-Tastic Pups Dog Groming, Cecil, holds a check for a new small business loan available through the Paulding County Economic Development Office. Also picture are Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and Kristen Schilt, PCED office manager.
Photo courtesy of Paulding County Economic Development Office
PAULDING — Cassidy Atkins entrepreneur and owner of Fur-Tastic Pups Dog Grooming in Cecil is the first recipient of the small business support loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office.
This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established three months ago to help small businesses in Paulding County.
Having met with PCED, Atkins shared the need at her facility to have a door installed in an exterior wall to allow for the dogs to access the outdoors and fenced-in yard. PCED was able to share the small business support loan opportunity with Atkins, who applied and was accepted to be loaned funds to help move the project forward.
“Partnering with the Paulding County Area Foundation has allowed this first opportunity for a small business to happen,” stated Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. “In a time when things are very uncertain, being able to offer something like this to small businesses reassures them Paulding County is business friendly and that our not for profit groups are supportive. We are excited for Cassidy and her business. This is just the beginning for this program.”
To learn more about programs and resources available for small businesses, visit the PCED website at www.pced.net or email Kristen Schilt, office manager, at office@pced.net.
