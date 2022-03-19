A number of new retail business developments are unfolding in Defiance and Napoleon.
One is already in operation in Defiance while at least five others are in the planning or development stage, including three on Napoleon’s North Scott Street.
The Stop & Shop convenience store is the only one of the five that has opened for business so far, and is located at 1249 E. Second St. on Defiance’s eastside. Most recently, this building was occupied by Carmine’s Little Italy restaurant which had operated there for a number of years.
The store is owned by Darshan Panchal, and sells snacks, lottery tickets and beverages among other things.
A convenience store in Defiance also is planned in the former Lefty’s Pizza building at 1018 Ralston Ave., east of Harding Street. A “One Stop Shop” sign has been installed on that building.
Also on Defiance’s East Second Street is planned a new Biggby coffee shop (just east of C & H Lanes), and is owned by the Jeff Strausbaugh family.
The shop will open later this year in a building where Red Angel Pizza and the Brew-Thru drive-in carryout had operated years ago. The structure will be reconfigured.
The Strausbaughs also own a Biggby location on North Clinton Street, due west of Defiance College, and a coffee shop in Port Clinton.
Although not connected to the Strausbaughs’ stores, a Biggby also is planned on North Scott Street in Napoleon — between the Snyder vehicle dealership and the China Dragon restaurant.
Unlike the above developments, this one will involve building from the ground up as the lot is bare.
Just north of there — at 1465 N. Scott St. — is planned a new Dunkin Donuts restaurant, according to Napoleon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller. This will open following remodeling where the Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant once operated.
But new retail developments on Napoleon’s North Scott Street don’t end there.
A bit further north still — between Farmers & Merchants State Bank and the Taco Bell restaurant — construction of a new Main Stop gas station and convenience store is underway. This locally owned franchise is part of others in area communities such as Archbold and Stryker, according to Miller.
“A lot of things are moving forward that have been talked about for awhile,” said Miller of the North Scott Street developments.
