The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at its new office location at 400 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance. “We are thrilled to establish the new home of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. This new professional space allows the Chamber the opportunity to contine to help our membership grow and thrive here in Defiance,” said Sarah Tackett, executive director and CEO. Pictured during the ribbon cutting were, from left: Steve Furnas, board vice chariman; Tackett; Chris Switzer, board chairman; Mayor Mike McCann; and Caryn McCoy, board member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.