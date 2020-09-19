Chamber ribbon-cutting
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at its new office location at 400 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance. “We are thrilled to establish the new home of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. This new professional space allows the Chamber the opportunity to contine to help our membership grow and thrive here in Defiance,” said Sarah Tackett, executive director and CEO. Pictured during the ribbon cutting were, from left: Steve Furnas, board vice chariman; Tackett; Chris Switzer, board chairman; Mayor Mike McCann; and Caryn McCoy, board member.

