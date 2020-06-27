Representatives of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and members of Henry County government were on hand this week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Old Red Barn in its new location at N082 County Road 17-D in Okolona. The Old Red Barn features unique hand-crafted furniture, decor and gifts, many of which are crafted from repurposed barnwood. Pictured from left are: Henry Commissioner Glenn Miller, co-owner Judy Brown, Henry County Chamber director Joel Miller, Henry Commissioner Bob Hastedt, co-owner Linda Fetter, Henry Commissioner Jeff Mires, and Henry County Chamber board member Elisa Harmon.
