Old Red Barn
Photo courtesy of Henry County Chamber of Commerce

Representatives of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and members of Henry County government were on hand this week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Old Red Barn in its new location at N082 County Road 17-D in Okolona. The Old Red Barn features unique hand-crafted furniture, decor and gifts, many of which are crafted from repurposed barnwood. Pictured from left are: Henry Commissioner Glenn Miller, co-owner Judy Brown, Henry County Chamber director Joel Miller, Henry Commissioner Bob Hastedt, co-owner Linda Fetter, Henry Commissioner Jeff Mires, and Henry County Chamber board member Elisa Harmon.

Load comments