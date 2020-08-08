Wacha & Justen
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Henry County Chamber of Commerce executive director Joel Miller was on hand Thursday afternoon to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Wacha & Justen Law Office, located at 810 Scott St., Napoleon. Pictured from left are: Jenny Cowdrey, legal assistant; Kristin Wacha, attorney/partner; Laura Justen, attorney/partner; Nikki Reiniche, paralegal; and Miller. Wacha & Justen specialize in family law, estate planning, probate, business and real estate law.

